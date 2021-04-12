Kannada Bigg Boss 8: Kicchana Chappale This Week Goes To...

Sandalwood actor Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 on Colors Kannada is one of the most watched TV reality shows eight now. Like we said earlier, the show has gained momentum in the recent days with interesting tasks being assigned by the show runners to the contestants. The entry of wild card contestants too have made it interesting and keeping the small screen audience glued to their seats.

In the latest weekend episode of Super Sunday with Sudeep, Kicchana chapale went to, no prizes for guessing, Aravind KP. Sudeep was so impressed with Aravind KP's performance for the week that he gave him a huge round of applause. The best contestants of the week always get Kichchana Chappale

This is the second time Aravind KP is getting Kicchana Chappale from Sudeep. Netizens say Aravind truly deserved Kicchana Chappale for his best performance in the BB house. Netizens thanked Colors Kannada and Kichcha Sudeep for recognizing his efforts.

Later, Sudeep was seen teasing Aravind KP and Divya U jodi which has made even BBK fans blush. Aravind KP and Divya U shot to limelight after the Jodi task. BBK fans are falling in love with this couple with each passing day. Stay tuned to Sakshipost for all the updates.