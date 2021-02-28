Kannada Bigg Boss 8 Grand Premiere, Participants List, Celebrity Line Up

The much awaited reality show Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 is all set for his Grand Premier. It will air on TV starting on February 28. Kiccha Sudeep will be coming back once again to host Bigg Boss. Sudeep has been there since the beginning and has been hosting Bigg Boss Kannada since the first season.

This time things had to be done extra carefully. Before anyone could enter the house, contestants had to stay in quarantine for at least 2 weeks. After all the necessary tests were done, the contestants were allowed to enter the house. All the required COVID-19 precautions are being taken to ensure a safe time in the house.

There was a lot of anticipation around this season of Bigg Boss Kannada regarding the contestants. It is the players who make the show interesting.

Here are the contestants of this season