Kannada Bigg Boss 8: Did Makers Use Vyjayanthi For TRP?

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 has been providing our daily dose of entertainment over the last couple of weeks. The Kannada small screen audience couldn't have asked for more, this summer, as the makers of the show are coming up with twists and turns to keep the viewers under their grip.

Currently, BBK is ruling the TRP charts. The Colors Kannada channel is going all out to ensure they don't lose the TRPs to IPL season 14 that started a few days ago. In Yesterday's episode, the makers have literally put the BBK viewers in a puzzled state with respect to the elimination of contestants.

Netizens were stumped with Vyjayanthi's elimination from the BB house because she entered the house only four days back. Since Vyjayanthi entered the Bigg Boss house as a wild card contestant, there was a buzz that she was making just a guest appearance and wouldn't last long. It appears Vyjayanthi was roped in to up the TRPs as the Kannada Bigg Boss was lacking interesting content.

It is not yet confirmed whether Vyjayanthi is leaving the house or not as there's a lot of buzz over Shamanth Bro Gowda too. He has reportedly been shown the door. While the buzz is that there will be no elimination this week, Shamanth's name doing the rounds as the evicted contestant has raised eyebrows.

Meanwhile, in the promo released by Colors Kannada for the weekend episode, 'Super Sunday' which is to be aired tonight, contestants have been asked to nominate housemates for eviction. And not surprisingly, a majority of them have dropped the names of Divya Suresh who has been branded as the most 'selfish contestant' of the season along with Prashanth Sambargi, the loud-mouthed contestant.

On the other hand, Kichcha Sudeep is seen telling contestants that there may be double eliminations too. So tonight's episode is going to be very interesting considering the fact that the show is entering its 7th week and the game has just started, with contestants finally realising the reason they got into the house in the first place—to win the BBK8 title.

So, which contestant will win this season's title? Who do you think is the most deserving among the contestants? Let us know in the comments.