Kannada Bigg Boss 8 Contestants Fight on Very First Day?

Kichhcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada 8 second innings will start premieres from today at 6 pm on Colors Kannada. Sudeep is back to its host duties, yes, he is back to the show. He is going to steal the show with his hosting skills. If you may recall, Sudeep hasn't hosted a few of the episodes before the show got cancelled due to health issues. Looking at the promo, we can easily guess, Sudeep is doing absolutely fine and he is back to the show to woo us all.

Prarameshwargundakal has released the second promo of the second innings where the contestants are entering the house. In a shared promo by Prarameshwargundakal, Contestants are seeing fights and defending themselves. Looks like colors Kannada has started the real game with tasks on launch day itself. Divya Uruduga, Divya Suresh, Manju, and Prashanth are having verbal clashes in the house. Bigg Boss is meant to be catfights, we shouldn't be surprised if the pilot episode is packed with high voltage drama. Can't wait to watch tonight's episode. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for all Bigg Boss Kannada 8 updates. We will surely keep you posted on all the updates here for our dear viewers.