Kanmani Asked Questions Which Even Sudeep Didn't, Netizens

Kichcha Sudeep’s TV reality show Bigg Boss Kannada season -8 is being aired on Colors Kannada. The channel has officially announced that they will suspending the show owing to the pandemic conditions in the state. Show organisers might have thought to give a proper farewell to Bigg Boss Kannada 8 contestants and viewers.

Show makers can’t decide the winner of the show at this moment. If they even planned to open voting lines for a winner, it would be tough for them to finalize the winner, as they are 12 contestants in the house. Sudeep also can’t travel to the sets in the compliance of the COVID protocols laid down by the Karnataka government.

Show makers have arranged some special and unique content for a finale episode of Kannada Bigg Boss. Kanmani is coming as a special host for the last episodes of Kannada Bigg Boss. She is seen asking some interesting questions to Bigg Boss Kannada contestants, who are still locked up in the house. Kanmani’s voice became favorite thing to Bigg Boss viewers.

Once again, she won the hearts of the audience with her interesting questions. A section of the audience is saying on social media that Kanmani is asking much far and better questions than the host Sudeep who had never asked these kinds of interesting questions to the contestants. If you ask us, it is scripted made by the show makers, Kanmani will go as instructed and she can’t go against the channel. Show organizers might have given a good script to make the last episodes interesting and worthy for the viewers.