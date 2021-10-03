Kamal Haasan's Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Grand Launch Date, Time, Final Contestants

Bigg Boss Tamil season 5 will premiere today, (October 3). For the new season, Kamal Haasan will be coming back as the host.

Fans are anxiously anticipating the start of the Bigg Boss and the participant's entry into the house. According to the reports, the show will premiere on Vijay TV at 6 p.m. today. The grand premiere will see the entry of contestants and also some celebrity appearances.

Kamal Haasan is back to host the season and is sporting a salt and pepper look. Many promos have been released in the past few days and makers are doing everything they can, to get the audience excited. We have around 16 contestants entering the house this time. Mostly the show will air its finale episode in the third week of January next year.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Timings Changed?

Many names came forward and viewers were anticipating which celebrities will be coming this time. We have Priyanka Deshpande, Gopinath Ravi, Jacquline Lydia, Priya Raman, and more on the list. Bigg Boss 5 will have two transgender contestants. This has not happened before.

Let us remind you that there will be no audience on the set due to the pandemic. Also Tamil Bigg Boss will not have any 24x7 Livestream, unlike Bigg Boss Hindi. The regular episode will air mostly on a shifted timing that is 10 pm.

Launch: October 3 at 6 pm

Where to Watch: Vijay TV

Timing: 10 pm every day

Full contestants List