Kamal Haasan Out, Arjun Sarja In: Deets Inside

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan has been hosting Bigg Boss Tamil for the past few seasons. He turned out to be a successful host for the show garnering huge TRPs for Vijay TV. A few days ago, Kamal Haasan got infected with Covid-19.

Sources said that he has recovered well and would be in isolation at home for a few more days.

Rumors are rife that Kamal Haasan may not host Bigg Boss Tamil season 5 anymore. Rumour has it that Bigg Boss Tamil makers are reportedly on the lookout for an established actor to complete the season and mulling the option of replacing the show host.

The show organizers are looking for a replacement to let Kamal Haasan rest.

If reports are to be believed, Arjun Sarja is likely to be the new host of Bigg Boss Tamil 5. However, there's no official confirmation regarding the news.