Kamal Haasan on Firing Mode, Schools 2 Contestants

Bigg Boss Tamil 6 is getting more interesting by the day, thanks to all the drama created by the contestants in the house. This is the third week and yet another weekend that contestant will welcome host Kamal Haasan into the house.

As per insiders, Kamal will be in full firing mode after what Bigg Boss witnessed in the house during the toy task. Bigg Boss Tamil 6 viewers can't wait to see how Kamal is going to react to all that happened over the week.

It is known that Azeem is dominating the house with his manipulating of contestants. On the other Asal Kolaar has not mended his ways and viewers are hating him for getting all touchy-feely with housemates.

Asal Kolaar is creepy, as per netizens. So viewers are hoping that Kamal haasan gives an earful to the two contestants. For misbehaviour, Asal has to get a red card. Let's see if it happens.Bigg Boss Tamil is being aired on Vijay TV.