Kamal Haasan Evicts Nadia Chang From Bigg Boss House?

Kamal Hassan’s Bigg Boss Tamil season 5 has been receiving thumping response from all quarters ever since its launch two weeks ago.

Last week, there was no elimination as it was the first week in the house. Also, the entire week went by with Contestants' personal struggle stories which bored the audience as well as made the contestants emotional.



The makers gave contestants a chance to get settle down in the house and one of the contestants opted out of the house citing illness.

Now, If you are waiting who would get eliminated from the house in the second week. Here's some news for you.

We have learnt from our sources that Nadia Chang has been eliminated from the house. Abhinay and Shruti were also in danger zone, as per unofficial polls.

It is being said that Nadia couldn’t garner more votes than either Abhinay or Shruti which made the makers show her the door.

Stay tuned to Sakshipost for all the updates from the Bigg Boss Tamil 5 house