Kamal Haasan To Evict ADK From Bigg Boss Tamil 6

Kamal Haasan's controversial reality show Bigg Boss Tamil 6 has been trending on social media. Bigg Boss show buffs have started guessing game on social media that who is going to get evicted from Bigg Boss Tamil 6.

If the latest buzz is to be believed, ADK is likely to get eliminated from the show. We have learnt from our sources that Kamal Haasan and the show organizers might show an exit door to ADK. Yes, ADK will get eliminated from Bigg Boss Tamil 6.

He is one of the strong contestants in Bigg Boss Tamil 6. ADK sudden elimination in Bigg Boss Tamil 6 will surely hurt his fans, but nothing officially confirmed yet. If not ADK, who do you think will get eliminated from Bigg Boss Tamil 6.

