Zee Telugu's Kalyana Vaibhogam Takes A 12-year Leap!

What appears to be the end may truly be a new beginning, as Zee Telugu’s most popular show ‘Kalyana Vaibhogam’ soon takes a 12-year leap after they bid adieu to the lovely couple Jai-Manga. The show which repeatedly wins the hearts of Telugu audiences will soon introduce new characters in its plot to engage the viewers at 9:30 PM from this Wednesday i.e., April 28th, 2021.

The leads of the show progress to a new degree where Jai’s family wait for the return of their granddaughter Divya from the United States of America. Nitya (Meghna Lokesh) the antagonist of the show is released from jail while Divya – the character who is also played by Meghna Lokesh searches for her lost brother Abhi. However, she comes across Siddhartha and Sreekar who both claim to be her brother Abhi. At this juncture, how Divya leads her path and finds out about her real brother; what further trouble Nitya brings in the lives of Divya and the real Abhi, ensure to keep the audiences at the edge of their seats.