Kajal, Priyanka or Siri: Which Female Contestant Will Get Eliminated First?

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is progressing at a brisk pace and heading towards a climax. Contestants RJ Kajal, Priyanka Singh, and Siri Hanmanth have managed to entertain the viewers to stay long enough in the house. The trio has reached the 13th week and survived several rounds of Eviction, which isn't a small feat because most of the female contestants got eliminated this season at the beginning of the show itself.

Luckily, Kajal, Priyanka, and Siri escaped evictions and have their eyes set on finding a place among the top five finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. The latest rumours doing the rounds suggest that RJ Kajal is reportedly the favorite contestant of Star Maa. We are not saying this, but Bigg Boss viewers and netizens.

It is known that Kajal has been associated with Star Maa for a long time as she even lends her voice to the characters in the channel's TV serials. For the unversed, Kajal is the voice behind Janaki in the serial Janaki Kanagalaledhu.

Now, the latest we hear is that the Bigg Boss makers are planning to make her one of the top five finalists this season.

Now, there are two more contestants--Priyanka and Siri who have also reached this far. The question is just one of the these three contestants-- Kajal, Priyanka or Siri will reach the grand finale round. Let's see who is that lucky contestant.