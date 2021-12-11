Kajal Out, Maanas In, Check Top 5 Finalists Of Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestant RJ Kajal was not known to many of the viewers when she entered the show.

Surprisingly, Kajal was able to survive in the house for fourteen weeks which came as a shock to many of the show lovers.

Bigg Boss viewers thought that she would get eliminated within the first month of the show. But, RJ Kajal managed to reach the pre-finale episode.

The latest buzz on social media doing the rounds is that RJ Kajal is all set to get eliminated from the house in tomorrow's episode. Maanas, Siri, Shannu, Sunny and SRC will be the top five finalists only if Kajal really gets eliminated from the house.

Lets wait and watch to know who's going to miss the chance to be among the top five finalists of this season.