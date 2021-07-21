Jr NTR's Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu Launch Date Confirmed, Meet First Guest
Young tiger Jr NTR is all set to return to the small screen with the game show 'Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu'. The show is expected to go on air on the occasion of Independence day. The show is likely to go on air on August 15, 2021. Do you want to know who's the first guest in the maiden episode?
Talking about the two actors, Charan and Tarak are awaiting the release of 'RRR'. The shooting of the film is progressing at a rapid pace. The makers have erected a fancy set at Ramji Film City for a duet song between Charan and Alia Bhatt. The music has been composed by Keeravani and it is produced by Danayya.