Jr NTR's Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu Launch Date Confirmed, Meet First Guest

Young tiger Jr NTR is all set to return to the small screen with the game show 'Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu'. The show is expected to go on air on the occasion of Independence day. The show is likely to go on air on August 15, 2021. Do you want to know who's the first guest in the maiden episode?

Your guess is as good as mine, Young tiger Ram Charan will be gracing the pilot episode, it is learnt. Yes, Alluri Seethamraju and Komaram Bheem are the character names of the much-talked movie 'RRR'. The two reel screen Telugu freedom fighters are going to enthrall all of us on Independence day. Excited?

Talking about the two actors, Charan and Tarak are awaiting the release of 'RRR'. The shooting of the film is progressing at a rapid pace. The makers have erected a fancy set at Ramji Film City for a duet song between Charan and Alia Bhatt. The music has been composed by Keeravani and it is produced by Danayya.