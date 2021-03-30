Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu the successful television game show will be aired soon be aired on Gemini TV. The reality show garnered much hype after the news of Jr NTR hosting the show was revealed, following a formal press meet with Jr NTR talking about.

The earlier four seasons of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu were aired on the Star Maa channel. Akkineni Nagarjuna successfully hosted the first three seasons under the name Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu, and Mega Star Chiranjeevi hosted the fourth one.

The first question was aired on 29th on Gemini TV at 8:15 PM.

The First Question was: What is Pochampalli famous for? A. Kundalu (pots) B. Chiralu (Sarees) C. Bommalu (Toys) D. Battalu (Clothes)

To answer the question type the answer through SMS and send it to 509093 or download the SUN NXT app and register yourself to participate in Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu.

1. HOW TO ANSWER THROUGH SMS?

FIRST ROUND PERIOD: SMS EMKOPTION(A/B/C/D)AGE(COMPLETED YEARS AS ON MARCH 29,2021)GENDER (M/F/O)STATE(AP/TS/O) TO 509093

FOR E.G. EMK A 24 M AP

1. The following data fields will be stored (1) Number from which SMS is received(2) Message (3) date of receipt (4) time of receipt (5) response sent (valid/invalid)

2. In case of error in SMS format, the response message will read on the lines of “Invalid keyword. SMS EMK A/B/C/D Age M/F/O to 509093.TnC on www.sunnetwork.in/emk Up to Rs 3/SMS.”

3. The acknowledgement message for entries sent in the prescribed format will read on the lines of as “Thanks. If selected EMK Team will contact you in 5days. T&Cs-www.sunnetwork.in/emk. 1st valid entry from a mobile number will be considered per question”

1. Download the Sun NXT application from the Google play store / Apple App store. Please note, the application download is free of cost, however data charges may apply. For further details please contact your service provider.

2. Once the app is installed, click the app to open and in the Home page, there will be a thumbnail promoting “EMK with To participate click here”. Once the thumbnail is clicked, the contest page will open.

3. The question will not be displayed in the app, viewer has to watch Gemini TV to know the question. Answers for the questions will be displayed in the app and the viewer has to select the correct option, from the option (A/B/C/ D)

4. Please select your age from the options provided. Please note that only those Registrants will be considered for participation in the show who have completed 18 years of age as on March 29, 2021.

5. Please select your gender between Male or Female

6. Please select your state between AP, Telangana and others

7. Please choose your District of AP, Telangana and others

8. Please enter your mobile number in the option given. Please note that we will be able to get in touch with you only if the mobile number you have inputed is correct and registered with the service provider in India.

Follow the steps given in the video to participate in Jr NTR's Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu

Eligibility Criteria to participate in Evaru Meelo Koteeswarudu

Participants should be an Indian Citizen.

Interested candidate should be fluent in Telugu

Participants should be above 18.

Participants should agree to the terms and condition of the show.

Interested candidate should have valid proof of identity.

For further details click HERE to go to the official website of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarudu