Jr NTR's Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu Gets World Premiere Date

Tollywood's Young tiger, Jr NTR, will be returning to the small screen after a long hiatus following his brief Bigg Boss stint. TV viewes are eagerly waiting to see him back on the small screen. The good news is that the wait for the show will soon be over.

Yes, what you read is right. Jr NTR's Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu is all set to premiere on Gemini channel on August 22nd, 2021 @ 8: 30 PM. Mega power star Ram Charan will be gracing the pilot episode, it is learned. It would be interesting to see how much Charan is going to earn from Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu's premiere show.

Talking about the show, the first two seasons were hosted by Megastar Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna. Both the seasons turned out to be an instant hit. Now, Jr NTR hs been roped in by the show makers to host the show. It is said that he is charging a fancy remuneration as his fee for hosting the show. The makers have kept NTR's remuneration under wraps. However, as per the buzz, NTR is charging a whopping Rs 7 crore for his small screen appearance.

On the career front, Jr NTR is waiting for the release of 'RRR' which is on the verge of completion. The film is directed by Rajamouli and produced by Danayya under D.V.V Entertainments.