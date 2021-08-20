Jr NTR's Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu Creates New Record: Deets Inside

Young tiger Jr NTR is one of the leading stars in showbiz. If you are a diehard fan of NTR, then you would know that Jr NTR hadn't released a single film for the past three years. Yes, Jr NTR was last seen in 'Aravinda Sametha' which was released in 2018. Then on, Jr NTR has been working on 'RRR', the film shoot got paused or halted multiple times due to the pandemic.

Not to mention, Jr NTR enjoys a massive fan following in different parts of the country. Tarak fans are desperately waiting for him to see on the big screen. So far, there's no official word from Rajamouli about the RRR release date.

On the other hand, Jr NTR is making a grand comeback to the small screen with the popular reality show 'Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu'. The show will start airing on August 22, 2021.

Mega powerstar Ram Charan is going to be the guest of honor for the pilot episode of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu.

