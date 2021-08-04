Jr NTR vs Nagarjuna Small Screen Clash

Young tiger Jr NTR and Akkineni Nagarjuna are leading stars in the entertainment industry. Now, they are all set to don the hat of hosting two popular game shows on the Telugu small screen-- Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu and Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

According to our sources, Jr NTR’s Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu is all set to get launched on the occasion of August 15, Independence Day. Mega power star Ram Charan will be the first guest to grace the NTR game show. The show also marks the grand comeback of Tarak after three long years to the small screen after Bigg Boss Season 1.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see him back on the small screen. On the other hand, Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is also getting started in the last week of August or the first week of September. The two Tollywood stars going to have a small screen clash next month because both the shows will soon go on air. It remains to be seen which show will get better TRPs.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR has wrapped up his upcoming film ‘RRR’ shoot, which is directed by Rajamouli and produced by Danayya. On the other hand, Nagarjuna will be next seen in ‘Bangarraju’, the second schedule of the film will commence from next week in Hyderabad.