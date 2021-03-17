Do you know how much Tollywood Young Tiger Jr NTR is charging for his upcoming TV show Evaru Meelo Koteeswarudu? As you know, Jr NTR is making a comeback to the small screen as a host for the game show Evaru Meelo Koteeswarudu after four years in Gemini TV. He last appeared on a TV show in Maa TV for Bigg Boss Season 1. In the recent press meet, Jr NTR officially confirmed that he was going to host Evaru Meelo Koteeswarudu.

As per the latest report, Jr NTR is charging over Rs 7 crores as remuneration for the upcoming season of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarudu. According to sources, the season will have 60 episodes. Earlier, the show was hosted by King Nagarjuna on Maa TV, where he is said to have charged a remuneration of around Rs 4.5 crore. Chiranjeevi also hosted the show for which he is said to have been paid Rs 9 crore, higher than Nagarjuna and Jr NTR.

Jr NTR stated that this is a new journey after Bigg Boss. He also said that he was looking forward to starting this journey soon. The channel has already launched a teaser of the show.

Jr NTR will be next seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR, a fictitious story on two real life Telugu freedom fighters. While Ram Charan will be seen playing Alluri Sitarama Raju, Jr NTR will be portraying the role of Komaram Bheem. The makers recently released the first look of SITA from the movie to mark Alia Bhat's birthday. She will be playing the wife of Charan's character Alluri Sitarama Raju in RRR.