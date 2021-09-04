Jr NTR or Sudeep, Whose Format Will Nagarjuna Follow for Bigg Boss Telugu 5?

Akkineni Nagarjuna, Young Tiger Jr NTR and Kannada actor Sudeep are most popular stars in showbiz. All the three actors have donned the hat of hosting for Bigg Boss. If you recall, Jr NTR had hosted Bigg Boss Telugu season 1, it's hard to forget Tarak's hosting skills and the way he interacted with the contestants during Season 1.

Later, it was Nani who stepped into NTR’s shoes to continue the show. Later, Nagarjuna replaced Nani as host of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Now, Nagarjuna is continuing to host Bigg Boss Telugu. So from the last two seasons and three, including this, Nagarjuna has proved that he's the chosen one to host Bigg Boss Telugu.

Yes, he is coming back with a new season to enthrall the Telugu small screen viewers. Bigg Boss Telugu is trending on social media ever since the makers unleashed the promos of the show. Now, we wonder who would Nagarjuna follow, will it be Jr NTR or Sudeep. If you are wondering what we are talking about, then read on to find out.

Jr NTR’s Bigg Boss Telugu Season 1 aired for 70 days. While coming to Sudeep, recently, Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 ended and the makers resumed Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 after they suspended the show following the pandemic. Now, the question on social media doing the rounds is will Nagarjuna run the new season Bigg Boss Telugu 5 for 70 days or will they continue the show like Sudeep did.

It is worth mentioning here that there are protocols being followed because of COVID and the govt could change rules anytime.

Bigg Boss Malayalam too was called off due to pandemic and they did not resume the suspended show unlike Kannada. Besides, Bigg Boss Telugu is starting after a very long time because of the delay caused by the pandemic. So we are wondering do Star Maa would follow Season 1 and keep it short or take the risk and run the show for as long as it lasts.

Dear readers, how long according to you should be the Bigg Boss show ideally? How long would you like to enjoy the show?

