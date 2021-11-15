Jr NTR to Hand Over One Crore Cheque to First EMK Winner From Kothagudem, Deets Inside

Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu, the popular game show airing on Gemini TV has finally got it first One Crore winner! HYDERABAD: For the first time in this game show, a contestant has won one crore rupees and the winner in question was B Raja Ravindra, a Police Sub Inspector from Bhadradri Kottagudem district in Telangana. One can say that he has written a new history as the only person in Telugu to win the one crore prize amount.

He won the prize money by giving correct answers to 15 questions. The episodes where he won the contest will be telecast on Monday and Tuesday at 8.30 pm. The promo for this episode is already gaining popularity.

Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu | Gemini TV

Watch milestone episode of Emk today on Gemini TV. #EMKbyNTRonGeminiTV #EvaruMeeloKoteeswaruluOnGeminiTV #EvaruMeeloKoteeswarulu pic.twitter.com/7XBGuG5JdV — Gemini TV (@GeminiTV) November 15, 2021

Raja Ravindra, is a sportsperson and has been actively participating in various sports while working in the police department. He has already won several national and international level awards in Police Competitions. The officer said it was his dream to win an Olympics medal in the air rifle shooting category. He said that he would use the prize money won in the quiz game show to fulfill his dream.

Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu is now being hosted by Jr NTR who has been successfully hosting the game show for the past two months now. Many contestants have participated so far however only a handful of them were able to win but only in lakhs.

SI Raja Ravindra has done the police department and the State of Telangana proud for being the first winner of the Rs 1 Crore prize money…

