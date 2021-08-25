Jr NTR Drives Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule to Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu Sets

We all know that Tollywood's Young Tiger Jr NTR is the first Indian to own a Lamborgini Urus Graphite Capsule. The Lamborgini Urus was launched in the country recently. After Jr NTR bought it, social media platforms were flooded with photos of Jr NTR with his new beast, Lamborgini Urus. Recently, Jr NTR was spotted driving his new Lamborgini to the sets of EMK in Hyderabad's Annapurna Studios. A picture of him posing with actor Srikanth beside his car has gone viral on social media.

Check Out The Pics:

#ManOfMassesNTR @tarak9999 New Beast Lamborghini Urus spotted at Annapurna Studios today 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MofayzzjGt — NTR Trends Team 🌊 (@TeamNTRTrends) August 23, 2021

Jr NTR has wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film, RRR in Ukraine and is back to Hyderabad to shoot for the game show, Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu. The show is grabbing headlines for more reasons than one. It is known that Ram Charan graced the pilot episode of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu as the chief guest. Ram Charan won Rs 25 lakhs in the show and the money was donated to a charitable trust. Currently, the response from the audience for Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu is huge.