Jothe Jotheyali On Zee Kannada Clocks 400 Episodes

Bangalore: Zee Kannada, leading Kannada General Entertainment Channel, has transformed the Kannada television industry with its avid Kannada fiction shows. One of the channel’s most popular shows, Jothe Jotheyali celebrated completing 400 episodes on 21st April 2021. The show broke all records as it topped the charts of the Kannada television industry in the fiction genre in August 2019 and the show’s caller tune secured a total of 1 crore views on the Zee Kannada’s YouTube platform in June 2020. Today, Jothe Jotheyali has earned the spot of the No.1 serial in the year 2021.

Also Read: Kannada Bigg Boss Viewers Wage Virtual War Over Favourite Contestants

Zee Kannada’s recent launch of content refresh that is aimed towards providing entertaining content to its audience that they are most expecting, cater to their anticipation. As part of this, Jothe Jotheyali’s brand identity film showcased Anu Sirimane in search for Aryavardhan’s truth through his past that could decide their future together.

Continue tuning in to watch the next steps of JotheJotheyali every weekday at 8:30 PM only on Zee Kannada and Zee Kannada HD