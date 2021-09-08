Jessie's Attitude Hurts Anee Master Fans

The contestants in the house of Bigg Boss Season 5 have started fighting with each other. Some of the contestants like Anchor Ravi, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Anee Master, RJ Kajal are popular amongst the youth whereas a few others are not known to the audiences. But we all know that the contestants who step into Bigg Boss house will become popular soon. The show is full of controversies, fights, and whatnot.

The process of nomination was completed on Monday. On September 7th, Priyanka Singh said that how she has faced problems as a transgender. She said that she doesn't want another girl to suffer after marrying her. So, she decided to undergo transformation. On the other hand, there was a heated argument between Lahari and Kajal. Bigg Boss has given the power room task to the contestants in which Vishwa won the task.

In the latest episode, Jessie and Hamida fought with each other. Jessie also had a fight with Master Anee. In the episode, one could see Jessie and Anee Master arguing with each other. Jessie even apologized to Anee Master but she was not happy with the attitude shown by Jessie. Anee Master was seen crying in the episode.

The nominated contestants in this week are Anchor Ravi, Hamida, Jaswanth Padala (Jessie), RJ Kajal, Natraj Master, Sarayu. Let us wait and see who is going to step out of the house this week.

The fans of Anee Master got hurt with the attitude of Jessie and they are saying that Jessie is not going to stay longer in the house.