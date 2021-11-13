Jessie Steps Out Of Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestant Jessie aka Jaswanth Addala had been suffering with health issues for a while now.

We already told you that the Bigg Boss sent Jessie to the secret room on Wednesday to check whether his health would improve. Now, it appears that there’s no improvement in Jessie’s health.

Bigg Boss had a call with Jessie’s family members. And they seem to have requested Bigg Boss and Nagarjuna to send Jessie back home.

Yes, Jessie has stepped out of the Bigg Boss house due to health issues. Bigg Boss might announce no elimination as they have already sent one contestant from the house.

