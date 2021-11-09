Jessie Out, Top Actress In Bigg Boss Telugu As Wild Card Entry

If there's one show which has managed to be in the headlines for the past two months, it must definitely be Akkineni Nagarjuna's popular TV reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 5. The show went on air on September 5.

The show started with 19 contestants. Now, there are only ten contestants in the house. In another five weeks, Bigg Boss Telugu 5 will come to an end. A littile birdie tells us that the show organizers are said to be planning for a wild card entry into the house. Yes, what you read is right. Jessie aka Jaswanth Addala is likely to quit from the show, citing health issues. He has been suffering for the past few days, as per reports.

Health is priority and Star Maa may not want to take a chance with Jessie's health. So the Bigg Boss Telugu makers could send him back home. Rumors are buzzing that a top actress, a noted star from Tollywood is likely to make a wild card entry into the house. This piece of news has not yet been confirmed from the makers' end.

If she makes a wild card entry, there's a chance for her to leak the position of contestants in viewers' opinion. so, the chance of a wild card entry at this juncture looks impossible.

However, we all know that this is Bigg Boss show we are talking about where anything can happen in any minute. Let's wait and watch what Bigg Boss makers have planned for us.

