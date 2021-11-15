Jessie Confirms Top Five Finalists Of Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestant Jessie aka Jaswanth Addala stepped out of the house on medical grounds. Most of the audience thought Jessie would not survive in the house for more than a week.

However, he has managed to be in the house for ten weeks, which is impressive enough. Thanks to his game play, his fans who have unconditionally supported him through all these days.

Last night, Bigg Boss announced no elimination as Jessie stepped out of the house. Every weekend, one contestant has to leave the house. As Jessie was leaving the house, Bigg Boss gave one more week for the nominated contestants to continue their game.

While leaving the house, Nagarjuna asked Jessie to tell who would make it to the top five finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu. Jessie said that Siri, Shanmukh, Sreerama Chandra, VJ Sunny and Anchor Ravi will be the finalists.

Jessie also almost confirmed the finalists of the show. Interestingly, most of the show viewers are also having the same names on their list.

With Jessie who has closely watched the behaviour of all his housemates confirming the top five finalists, it appears, these contestants may really have a choice. They are surely going to make it to the grand finale. We have to wait and see who will be the winner and runner-up of Bigg Boss Telugu 5.