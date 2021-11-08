Jessie Can't Be Eliminated Or Be Finalist Of Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestant Jessie aka Jaswanth Padala has emerged as one of the strong contestants in the house. When Jessie made an entry into the Bigg Boss house, everyone thought Jessie won't survive in the house for more than one week.

To everyone's surprise, Jessie has managed to be in the house more than expected or predicted time by the viewers.

Those who are following the show on a regular basis must be aware that Jessie is not at all active in the house. He is often seen dull, aloof and weak in the house. Murmurs are doing the rounds that Jessie is likely to step out of the house in the middle of this week, citing health reasons.

The show organizers are planning to send him back to his home after taking complete report from the doctor. So Jessie can't be eliminated from the house.

Neither can he be among the finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu 5, as he is likely to step out of the race, it is learnt. However, an official confirmation regarding Jessie quitting the show for health issues is awaited. Keep an eye on Sakshi Post for more updates.