Jessie Aka Jaswanth First Contestant to Be Eliminated in Bigg Boss Telugu 5?

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 First Week Elimination: Akkineni Nagarjuna is looking stunning and dashing on the small screen in the latest promo from tonight's episode released by Star Maa on Twitter.

Currently, the weekend shoot episode is underway at Annapurna studios in Hyderabad. Bigg Boss Telugu viewers are eagerly waiting to know who is going to get evicted in tomorrow's episode. Before that let's see who are the contestants that have been nominated for this week's elimination Anchor Ravi, Sarayu, Maanas, Hamida, Jessie, and RJ Kajal have been nominated for this week.

We have learnt from our reliable sources that Model Jessie (Jaswanth Paddala) is likely to get eliminated in tomorrow's episode. It remains to be seen how far this news is true after we watch tomorrow's episode.

Do you think Jessie will be the first contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 5 house? Let us know.

Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for updates.