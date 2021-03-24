JasLy Promote Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s Marjaneya

It sure is a rare sight, seeing the couple Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni speaking about Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. These four who appeared in Bigg Boss 14 didn’t share a good rapport. It was evident that these couples maintained their distance throughout the show.

Even after the show ended, the pairs find it difficult to talk to each other. It was one more battle when the music videos for each of them were announced. Jasmin and Aly Goni appeared in Tony Kakkar’s new song, ‘Tera Suit’ which garnered a good number of views on its release day. As the competition between the couples was tough, when being asked about each other’s song, they only wished for the other’s success.

Before the release of 'Marjaneya' by Neha Kakkar which featured Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin was asked to comment on it and the actress said that she cannot wait for the release. "We are waiting for their song to drop, and hope that their song should also achieve massive success as our song. We'll enjoy the song and make reels" she replied to the media.

Staying true to her words, Jasmin and Aly recently shared a video in which they can be seen grooving to Rubina and Abhinav’s song. The post was captioned with a simple ‘Congratulations on the success of the beautiful track.’

The MV for ‘Marjaneya’ dropped on March 18 was received a positive response from the fans. It was a long wait for the fans, so as soon as the video was out, they didn’t wait for a second and went to see the video. Similarly ‘Tera Suit’ was released amidst a lot of anticipation and excitement. Jasmin and Aly were also appreciated for their che4mistry in the video.

No matter what these couples do, it is surely keeping the fans entertained and engaged. With JasLy’s new video supporting RubiNav’s song, fans are expecting this so-called feud to reach its end.