Bigg Boss 6 Tamil Eliminated Contestant Janany Earnings

Bigg Boss Tamil 6 contestant Janany has been eliminated from the show. She seems to have gotten the least votes from the viewers. She failed to entertain the viewers which could be the reason for her elimination.

Janany has survived in the house for 12 weeks, she was one of the highest-paid contestants in Bigg Boss Tamil 6. Janany was reportedly being paid Rs 2 lakh per week.

The total earnings from Bigg Boss Tamil 6 of Janany are said to be Rs 25 lakhs plus for 12 weeks. However, the official earnings of Janany are yet to be known. In the meantime, take a look at Janany stunning pics of Bigg Boss Tamil 6: