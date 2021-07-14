Janaki Kalaganaledu Spoiler Alert Today's Episode July 14: Jnanamba Rejects Jaanu's Request

Rama confronts Janaki for supporting Akhil's robbery and says that he was also doing the same in her matter too. Rama asked Janaki not to reveal the truth to Jnanamba about her studies and also adds that if she wants to tell the truth, he is not going to stop her. Meanwhile, Janaki applies balm to Rama and shares some quality time with him. Janaki lectures Akhil on his robbery and questions why he robbed the money.

Akhil tells Janaki that to learn guitar he was forced to rob money and that Jnanamba rejected Akhil's request to take guitar classes. Later, Govindaraju advises Jnanamba to leave all the responsibilities to Janaki. Janaki takes Akhil to Jnanamba and says that Akhil wants to learn guitar and asked her to support him. Janaki gets upset as Jnanamba refuses to consider her request.