Janaki Kalaganaledu Actress Set To Enter Telugu Bigg Boss House?

One cannot deny the fact that Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the most popular reality shows in the Telugu states. The new season has become the hottest topic of discussion on social media ever since the show makers unveiled the logo of the new season. There are several reports on the list of probable contestants who are making an entry into the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 house.

Talking about the contestants, Anchor Siva, Anchor Ravi, Surekha Vani, Comedian Praveen, Anchor Pratyusha, Lobo and a few are said to be confirmed contestants for Bigg Boss Telugu 5. If the latest buzz is to be believed, Janaki Kalaganaledu actress is likely to appear in Bigg Boss Telugu season 5.

Hey peeps, if you thought that lead actress Priyanka Jain aka ( Janaki ) is entering in Bigg Boss Telugu 5, you are mistaken. The buzz on social media is that that Vishnu Priya aka Mallika) of the most watched Telugu TV serial Janaki Kalaganaledu is said to be a confirmed contestant on Bigg Boss Telugu. Yes, she is going to enter the Telugu Bigg Boss house in Season 5 along with her husband, Sidharth Varma.

It is being speculated that the duo is set to appear in the show as a Jodi. This piece of news hasn't yet been confirmed from either the makers of the contestants. An official confirmation regarding this news is awaited.

Would you like to see Mallika in Bigg Boss house? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.