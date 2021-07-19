Jacqueline Fernandes Item Song in Kichcha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona

Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to make her Kannada debut in the Kichcha Sudeep starrer Vikrant Rona. Yes, what you heard is right! But, she is not playing the female lead character in the film. She is believed to be grooving for an item song in the film opposite Sudeep. Kichcha Sudeep and Jacqueline Fernandez recently shot for a song choreographed by Jani, for Vikrant Rona.

Kichcha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona had a grand launch at Dubai's Burj Khalifa. The film was slated to hit theatres on August 19 in multiple languages. However, theatres across the country remain shut due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic pushing the release of the movie.

Recently, Sudeep and Jacqueline Fernandez shot for a song for Vikrant Rona. Taking to Twitter, Sudeep wrote, "Two of my favs frm the photo shoot. @Asli_Jacqueline Saw the rough edit of the song. Thanks @AlwaysJani master, u r awsmnm , n the hook step looks supaaaa. #shivu 's set looks humongous n special thanks has to go to #JackManju @shaliniartss For their passion (sic)."

Two of my favs frm the photo shoot..@Asli_Jacqueline . Saw the rough edit of the song. Thanks @AlwaysJani master, u r awsmnm ,, n the hook step looks supaaaa.#shivu 's set looks humongous n special thanks has to go to #JackManju @shaliniartss

For their passion.

🤗🥂🥂🥂 pic.twitter.com/23cVg7oEj2 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) July 18, 2021

Vikrant Rona is directed by Anup Bhandari. The filmmaker said that he will reveal the first look and character name of Jacqueline, soon.Sudeep is playing the character, Vikrant Rona. The film was earlier titled Phantom but changed to Vikrant Rona later. The film is being made on a massive budget.

Meanwhile, Kichcha Sudeep is juggling his TV and movie careers. He is currently hosting the Season 8 of Kannada Bigg Boss which is being aired on Colors Kannada. Stay tuned for updates.