Jabardasth Vinod Secret Marriage: Have You Seen His Wife?

Jabardasth Vinod is one name that needs no introduction. He turns into a beautiful girl when he puts on his make-up and wears a saree for the comedy show. This stand-up comedian has now got married and he himself revealed this. Check out who Vinod got married to. If you are wondering who is his wife and where is she from? Read on...

Vinod recently launched his own YouTube channel called ‘Vinod tho Vinodam’(Entertainment with Vinod). He posted his first video describing his wedding. In addition to the details of his wedding, Vinod also introduced his wife to everyone.

He told that he got married to a distance relative, Vijayalakshmi, who hails from Kadapa. Vinod told that many celebrities have found their partners during this lockdown period.

Vinod condemned the rumours about artists who are donning the lady look in Jabardasth program. Vinod also clarified that Harikrishna, who also performs woman characters in the show, got married. He said that many more artists will soon get married and he asked the audience not believe in false rumours about them.