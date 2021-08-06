Jabardasth Favorite Jodi Is To Enter Into Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is hitting the headlines for all right reasons. Akkineni Nagarjuna who has hosted Bigg Boss Telugu season three and fourth season is going to host even host Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Currently, the show organizers are working round the clock on promo. The new season promo is expected out to be on August 15, 2021. Are you waiting for who's the favorite jodi entering in Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

Speculations are doing the rounds that Hyper Aadi and Deepika Pilli who are entertaining the audience with their camaraderie in popular reality show Jabardasth for the past few months. It is being speculated that they are likely to enter as a Jodi in Bigg Boss Telugu season 5. If this news turns true, then most of the mini-screens lovers will be overjoyed to see them. Before drawing to any conclusion, we will wait for an official confirmation from the makers' end.

The other confirmed contestants are Anchor Varshini, Isha Chawla, Navya Swamy, Lobo and a few are the confirmed contestants for the upcoming season Bigg Boss Telugu 5. The new season is expected to get launched on September 6, 2021. Yes, only one month is left to witness our favorite show on the small screen. Can't wait to watch it.

Also Read: Two Popular Jabardasth Anchors Entering Telugu Bigg Boss House, Ready For Fights?

