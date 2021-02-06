Jabardasth Comedy Actor Caught Driving Drunk At Jubilee Hills

Jabardasth lady getup comedian Tanmay, was caught in a drunk and driver operation at Jubilee Hills, conduced by Hyderabad police. Tanmay seems to be driving the car under the influence of alcohol, was stopped at Jubilee hills, when the police conducted a breath analyser test to Tanmay seems to be high.

Apart from Tanmay, Other eight event organisers also caught in same drunk and drive test. Police have registered a case against them and they have also seized their vehicles. More details are awaited.