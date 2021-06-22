Jabardasth Comedians Who Own YouTube Channels: Check How Much They Are Earning

Jabardasth is one of the popular comedy shows in Telugu television. The show airs every Thursday and Friday on ETV. According to sources, a few popular Jabardasth comedians also running their own youtube channels with a decent income on monthly basis. Here goes the list:

Anasuya Bharadwaj: She is a top anchor in Telugu industry. She owns a YouTube channel with her real name 'Anasuya Bharadwaj', she is said to be getting Rs 2 to 2.5 per month.

Adhire Abhi: His real name is Abhinaya Krishna. He has acted in a few Telugu movies. Later, he moved on to the small screen, got a wide recognition with the Jabardasth show. He owns a Youtube channel under the name 'Amezing Abhi'. The actor is said to be earning somewhere between Rs 50K to One lakh per month.

Jabardasth Naresh: Naresh is synonymous with Jabardasth. He has his own Youtube Channel, the name reads 'Naughty Naresh' with a huge number of followers. He is said to be earning big bucks from the channel. As per the buzz, he is said to be earning Rs 40K per month.

Jabardasth Rohini: The channel name 'Rowdy Rohini', has a good number of followers. She is said to be earning Rs 10K per month.

Mukku Avinash: He came into limelight with the reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Before Bigg Boss, he earned a place for himself among the audience with Jabardasth's show. He has started a channel with his own name 'Mukku Avinash'. He is said to be earning Rs 30K each month, thanks to his promising content and talent.

Jabardasth Varsha: People would prefer calling her Anchor Varsha who rose to fame with Jabaradasth show. She also runs her own Youtube channel with the name 'Its Varsha'. She is said to be earning Rs 10k per month.