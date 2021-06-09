Jabardasth Comedian Nookaraju Promo Breaking The Internet

Nookaraju is one of the most popular comedians on small screen. He won the hearts of the audience with his comedy timing and received a great deal of praise from all the quarters. He has power to take humour to the next level. Recently, he made a skit in which he acted as a sanitation worker. Despite coronavirus pandemic, sanitation workers pick up garbage and have to clean the roads.

In a show, 'Sridevi Drama Company' that airs on Etv, Nookaraju's skit made everyone cry. The makers of the show released a promo and it's going viral online. In the skit, one could see Nookaraju saying his mother that he has got a job. Then his mother says that their problems will be solved. Nookaraju enters a drain to remove the sewage. The dialogues in the skit are heart touching.

Here is the video, just give a look at it.

(Video Courtesy: YouTube)