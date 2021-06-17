Jabardasth Anchors Anasuya Bharadwaj, Rashmi Gautam in Web Series

If you any ask who are the most popular Telugu TV anchors, people would give out the names of Anasuya Bhardwaj and Rashmi Gautam without batting an eyelid. The two ladies who are ruling the Telugu small screen have garnered so much love and fame from the fans.

It is known that the duo co-host the popular reality show Jabardasth. There is a section of the audience that regularly watch Jabardasth show just for these two anchors. So whta if Anasuya and Rashmi share screen space? Great idea, right? Wait till you hear what we have. Apparently, Anasuya and Rashmi are all set to work together for a new web series. It is likely to be produced by Mallemalla Entertainments.

It is worth mentioning here that Anasuya and Rashmi have acted in a couple of films but they have never been seen together. This is going to be the first time, they will be working together in a web series. More details about the web series are awaited.