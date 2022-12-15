It's Official: Sri Satya Eliminated From Bigg Boss Telugu 6

We are all set to goodbye to Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 in another three days. Yes, the Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 grand finale will be held on December 18, 2022.

Over the past few days, we are hearing reports that there would be a mid-week eviction in Bigg Boss Telugu 6. Finally, the mid-week eviction is happening in Bigg Boss Telugu 6.

We have learnt from our trusted sources that Sri Satya has been eliminated from the show. Sri Satya's elimination will take place in tonight's episode. The top five finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 are Adi Reddy, Revanth, Shrihan, Rohit and Keerthi.

Who do you think will win Bigg Boss Telugu 6. Please do share your thoughts with us through the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.