It's Official: Shubha Poonja to Be Eliminated Over Non-Performance

Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 always manages to be in the headlines for one reason or the other. Yes, it is one of the most loved show on the small screen. It's weekend and time for some fun activities in the Bigg Boss house for all the contestants. BBK host Sudeep will add an extra dose of entertainment with his hosting skills.

We have learnt from our trusted sources that Shubha Poonja is all set to get eliminated from the Bigg Boss house in tomorrow's episode over her dismal performance.

On the other hand, she has also bagged the least votes from her fans and BBK viewers. She is the most weak contestant when compared to other nominated contestants Shamanth, Chakarvarthy, or Divya Uruduga. There's a possibility of Shubja Poonja being evicted from the bigg boss house in tomorrow's episode.

Talking about the weekend episode tonight—Vaaradha Kathe Kichchana Jothe, reports are doing the rounds that the show makers are planning for double elimination this week.

Chakravarthy and Shubha are likely to face the axe this weekend. Let's see what happens. Are you waiting to catch a glimpse of namma Kichcha Sudeep tonight? So am I. Stay tuned to Sakshipost for updates on Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8.