It's Official: Shannu Loses Bigg Boss Telugu 5 to Sunny

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 grand finale is underway. And as Sakshi Post stated earlier the entire team of Brahmastra, including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Singh and Ayaan Mukerji were among those who appeared on the show to promote their movie.

On the other hand, except Samantha and Bunny, Pushpa team including Rashmika Mandanna and director Sukumar made an appearance on the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 finals.

On the other hand, it has emerged that VJ Sunny has been declared as the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 while Shanmukh Jaswanth is the first runner up followed by Indian Idol winner Sreerama Chandra.

Nagarjuna is expected to officially declare this in a few minutes from now.

Stay tuned to Sakshipost for all the updates.