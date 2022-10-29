It's Official: RJ Suryah Out Of Bigg Boss Telugu 6

BBT6: Are you waiting for Bigg Boss Telugu 6 elimination update? You have landed on the right page. You must be following the show on a regular basis as you have opened this article to find out who got evicted from the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 house. For the unversed, the entire house (14 contestants) has been nominated for this week's elimination.

Raj and Suryah were in the danger zone. Luckily, Raj is said to have escaped from eighth-week elimination. It appears Raj is the luckiest person as he is being saved from every eviction round for the past two to three weeks.

The latest buzz according to official sources is that RJ Suryah has been eliminated from the show. Yes, RJ Suryah will be shown the door by BBT6 host Akkineni Nagarjuna.

RJ Suryah's eviction could be because of his romance with Inaya as it disturbing the family audience. This is an official confirmation on Nagarjuna evicting RJ Suryah from the house. Don't forget to watch RJ Suryah's elimination episode on Sunday.

Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for exclusive updates.

Also Read: The Best Promo Of Bigg Boss Telugu 6

