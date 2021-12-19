It's Confirmed: Sunny Winner of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 grand finale, the stage is set for the curtains to go down this evening. The show entertained the audience a lot and kept them engaged, thanks to the contestants.

Coming to the winner prediction of season 5, as we mentioned several times, VJ Sunny is in the headline again saying he will be bagging the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 trophy. VJ Sunny has been making the headlines for the last three days, and social media platforms have already declared that VJ Sunny is the winner of the game this season. As per the voting results, Sunny is believed to have got the highest voting percentage, followed by defeating Sreerama Chandra and Shanmukh Jaswanth. Sunny's fans seems to have worked hard to promote him and get him votes. VJ Sunny has also won the hearts of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 viewers with his good behavior and performance in the task.

Sunny was highlighted after all the contestants targeted him in some captaincy task and Nagarjuna also roasted him by taking other contestants' side. Following that incident, audience started feeling sorry for Sunny and said that Sunny was innocent and that other contestants were provoking him which triggered the fight. Sunny did not have as huge a fan following as Shannu or Sreerama, but his fair game brought him good fame and popularity. From day one, Sunny played his own game and gave his 100% to win the task, but every time some or the other housemate got into an unnecessary argument with him. Anyway, Sunny has proved his worth and made his fans proud by winning every task. Let's wait and watch if Sunny makes his fans happy by bagging the season 5 Bigg Boss Telugu trophy.