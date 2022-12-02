It's Confirmed No Elimination in Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16 fans are upset as there is no elimination in the house. It wouldn't be wrong, if we said that, Nominations and elimination are interesting things in Bigg Boss 16.

Over the past few days, Bigg Boss 16 makers are skipping elimination for some unknown reasons. The show buffs are upset with Bigg Boss makers, they are saying on social media that the show organizers are wantedly skipping elimination to save their favorite contestants.

The latest news we hear is that there will be no elimination even this week in Bigg Boss 16, as per the sources.

It remains to be seen how far this news contains the truth. Watch this space for all Bigg Boss 16 updates.

