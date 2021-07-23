It's Confirmed: Double Elimination This Week on Bigg Boss Kannada 8

From the first innings of the Bigg Boss Kannada season, BBK viewers have been desperately waiting for double eliminations. Even though there have been rumours about the possibility, it has never happened till date. However, all that is going to change now with the grand finale of Bigg Boss Kannada nearing. The latest buzz is that the BBK makers are planning double elimination this week. We all know that there are just weeks left before the grand finale and there nine contestants left in the house. If two contestants are eliminated this week, another two contestants may be eliminated next week. With four contestants out of the race, there will be five contestants left in the grand finale episode.

However, for this week's elimination, Divya U, Shubha, Shamanth, Chandrachud, and Prashanth have been nominated. According to a few analysers, Subha and Shamanth might get eliminated this week. We all know that Subha is a weak contestant and Colors Kannada is likely to eliminate Shamanth which might seem unfair. However, they won't have any other option as they want to save and retain Chandrachud and Prashanth S for another week for the sake of TRPs. Colors Kannada, for sure, will save Chandrachud and Prashanth till the grand finale episode. When it comes to Divya U, she is the strongest contestant. Let us wait and watch till the weekend episode to see what the BBK makers are planning for this week's elimination.