It's Confirmed: Check Out The Date Of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Release

Here is another news-making headline about Bigg Boss Telugu season 5. Bigg Boss Telugu lovers are waiting for the release of the new season 5. From the day the makers released the promo of the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 logo, viewers have been desperate to know about the contestants list and release date. According to the buzz, the show is going to be aired on Star Maa and Disney + Hotstar on September 5. As Bigg Boss makers are not responding to the rumours, it appears September 5 has been frozen as the date for the launch of the much awaited show.

On the other hand, there is a huge buzz doing the rounds that the names of five contestants have been confirmed for the upcoming season. They include Shanmukh Jaswanth, Anchor Ravi, RJ Kajal, Jaswanth Padala, and Navya Swamy. The names of rumored contestants include Nikhil, Priyanka, Lobo, Anchor Varshini, Priya Raman, Anne Master, and VJ Sunny. The promo for season 5 is expected on August 15th, 2021. Tollywood King Nagarjuna is all set to return to the small screen. It is known that Nagarjuna has a special fan base for his style of hosting the show and we know for sure that a certain section of the audience follow the show only to watch Nagarjuna.

Are you excited? So are we! Come back to Sakshipost for all the updates on Bigg Boss Telugu 5.