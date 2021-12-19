Interesting Insta Captions From Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Winner VJ Sunny's Instagram Handle

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Winner VJ Sunny: The most popular reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 is going to end today. BB Telugu grand finale will be aired on December 19 from 6 PM on Star MAA. Akkineni Nagarjuna is going to announce the winner of the show today.

According to the reports, VJ Sunny is going to be the winner of the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 show. Currently, there are five contestants in the show - VJ Sunny, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Siri, Sreerama Chandra, and Maanas. The winner of the season is going to receive a cash cheque of Rs 50 lakh.

VJ Sunny became popular with Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5. From the beginning, he kept all his efforts to win the title. If reports are true, he will bag the title and if he wins, his dream of winning the title might have been fulfilled.

Here are some of the interesting posts from VJ Sunny's Instagram handle.