This Indian Idol Singer Entering Bigg Boss Telugu 5, Check Remuneration

Like every other season, Bigg Boss Telugu is all set to entertain the audience with its upcoming fifth season. This show is being hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna and is planning to take the most familiar celebrities to indulge the viewers in the happenings of the House.

Since the release of the promo, there is a lot of speculation over who all are entering the house. However, we have managed to get a probable contestants list from the industry sources. The latest buzz is that the Indian Idol Season 2 runner-up, Singer Karunya is likely to participate in the show. As per the latest reports, the Star Maa has agreed to pay a huge amount as remuneration for the singer to be a part of the show.

Sources also say that Karunya might not enter Bigg Boss Telugu season 5, as he is busy working in other TV channels and also doing his own albums. In a matter of two to three days, confirmed contestants including Anchor Ravi, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Anchor Varshini, and a few others are likely to be quarantined before moving into the house.

Let’s hope that we see Karunya in the house and entertain us with his voice. For more latest updates about the Bigg Boss Telugu, do follow Sakshi Post.